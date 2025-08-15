Karnataka HC urges strict enforcement of PoP idol ban

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to implement the notification prohibiting Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols with full seriousness.

“Undisputedly, the issue is a serious one. We expect the state to implement the order (prohibiting PoP idols) with full seriousness,” said a division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi, while disposing of the petition filed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The petitioner has highlighted the impact of PoP idols on the environment, especially water bodies.

The petitioner alleged that the order of prohibition of the PoP idols is not complied with, and two persons, M Sridhar and Srinivas, who have industries in Hulimavu of Kumbalgodu, are illegally manufacturing the idols, and are evading the order and continuing to market them.

The government advocate submitted that certain FIRs have been lodged and necessary action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Recording the submission, the court said, “We do not pass any order as the government order is already issued prohibiting PoP idols, and the same needs to be implemented.”