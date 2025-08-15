One dead, over 10 injured in a mysterious explosion in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden

BENGALURU: A 10-year-old boy has died while 10 others including his sister and mother are said to be critically injured in a mysterious blast suspected to have caused in a gas cylinder explosion in Wilson Garden area on Friday morning around 8 am. More than 10 asbestos roofed houses have also been damaged in the impact.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Mubarak Ulla, resident of Chinnaianapalya. All the injured are admitted in Sanjay Gandhi, Victoria Hospital and another private hospital in Wilson Garden.

The cylinder is said to have exploded in the residence of 35-year-old Kasturamma, who is undergoing treatment in Victoria Hospital.

A woman who was caught under the debris was rescued by the locals and has been shifted to hospital.

Chickpet Assembly Constituency MLA Uday Garudachar who visited the spot told the media that the police told him that the blast was due to gas cylinder explosion in which one boy has died.

Senior police officers who rushed to the spot are checking if the explosion was due to any other reason.

Fire department personnel were also pressed into service. The Adugodi police are looking into the matter.