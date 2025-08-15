PM Modi sought representation, Karnataka DCM tells council

BENGALURU: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bengaluru on Sunday, asked him to give a representation on the Tunnel Road Project, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday informed the Council that the PM was impressed by the Ragigudda Double Decker Project and gave a go-ahead.

Now, the state government will come up with a 44 km-long double-decker project for Bengaluru, and both BBMP and BMRCL will share the cost on a 50:50 ratio basis, he said.

Replying to a question by BJP MLC CT Ravi, the Bengaluru development minister shared details of the Tunnel Road Project and its feasibility. “The PM said India is seen through Bengaluru, hence, we asked him for cooperation for the Tunnel Road Project. The PM asked me for a representation, and he assured that he would look into it,” the DCM said.

He added that about 25 years ago, when he was urban development minister, Bengaluru’s population was 70 lakh, which has now touched 1.40 crore. Vehicles number 1.23 crore.

The city has 25 lakh software engineers, compared to 13 lakh in California. “To ease traffic, the Tunnel Road Project, Double-Decker Project, and roads in the Buffer Zone are being planned for the city,” he stated.

Further, he said Union minister Nitin Gadkari was informed about the traffic situation, and he suggested to visit Mumbai and study the situation there. “After a study of 1.6 years, we decided to go ahead with the Tunnel Road Project,” he reiterated.