Cardiac arrest deaths tripled in last two years in Karnataka, shows data

BENGALURU: Deaths linked to cardiac arrests recorded under Karnataka’s Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti Yojana have almost tripled, surging from 229 in 2023–24 to 608 in 2024–25, according to the state health department data.

The number of critical ECG screenings also nearly tripled in the same period — from 2,489 to 6,767. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao shared the figures as an answer during the ongoing monsoon Legislative Council session.

The department does not have a total number of heart attacks reported in the state or related deaths outside Dr Puneeth Rajkumar scheme, because heart attacks, so far, were not considered as a “notifiable” disease. It was only this year during July that the Health Minister announced that cardiac attack related deaths outside hospitals will be declared as “notifiable”.

The minister had announced this after a surge was reported in heart attack cases in the state and a committee was formed to look into sudden cardiovascular events among individuals under 45 years of age. However, a government order regarding the same is not yet issued. Health department officials said that over 75% of the heart attack cases reported involved individuals with more than one cardiac risk factor and that the most contributing factors include obesity, heavy alcohol intake, smoking and high blood pressure.

To reduce the risk of sudden heart-related deaths, health department officials said that they are considering expanding CPR training for specific groups such as physical trainers in gyms apart from school and college students and teachers. Additionally, efforts are on to ensure that gyms, malls, and other crowded places are equipped with Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to ensure immediate response during cardiac arrests.

What is the scheme?

The state government launched the Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti Yojana in October 2023 to provide emergency cardiac care to patients suffering from heart attacks or sudden cardiac issues within the golden hour.

The model uses a “hub-and-spoke” approach - Hubs are established at 16 super-specialty hospitals like Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi. These hubs are connected to 85 spoke centers, encompassing district and taluk hospitals where patients first present. After initial treatment at a spoke, patients requiring advanced care are referred to a hub for specialized interventions. The scheme delivers tenecteplase injections - a clot-busting medication that costs up to Rs 45,000, at free of cost.