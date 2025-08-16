Five, including two children, dies in Nagarthpete building fire likely caused by short circuit

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, five people, including a couple and their two children, died after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in Bengaluru on the wee hours of Saturday. The incident took place in a narrow road in Rajanna Lane, Nagarthpete, under the Halsuru Gate police station limits at around 2.45 am on Saturday.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit on the first floor of a godown where plastic items and kitchenware were stored. Around 12 to 14 people managed to escape after the fire broke out in the building. As many as 10 houses were located on the third and fourth floors of the building, atop the godown.

Nearly 12 hours later, three trapped bodies were retrieved by Fire and Emergency Services personnel and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The rescue team faced difficulties reaching the spot to douse the flames and control the situation due to the narrow road and congested surroundings. Around five fire tenders, along with SDRF personnel, rushed to the spot after neighbours alerted.

The deceased have been identified as Madan Kumar (38), a business man and a native of Rajasthan, who lived with his wife Sangeeta (33) and their two children -- Vihan (5) and Mitesh (8). The other deceased, identified as Suresh (36), also lived in the same building.

A senior police officer told The New Indian Express, "The fire broke out on the first floor of the building, where plastic items and kitchenware were stored. It quickly spread throughout the premises. The first and second floors were used as godowns, while families lived on the third and fourth floors."