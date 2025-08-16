Midnight flag-hoisting to patriotic songs: Bengaluru soaks in the I-Day spirit

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to patriotism — Tricolours fluttered across the city, with schools dancing to “Des Rangeela”, a popular track from 2006 Bollywood flick ‘Fanaa’, and homes distributing sweets paired with heartfelt speeches on Friday. The roads saw lines of autorickshaws with big national flags fastened to them, driving around the city. While Tiranga yatras, NCC cadets, and school marching contingents added to the patriotic passion, maestro AR Rahman’s “Vande Mataram” playing loud and proud from school speakers reminded one of the respect and reverence deeply felt for the nation.

The celebrations began as early as midnight, with people gathering for traditional midnight Tricolour-hoisting ceremonies. Across the city, officials conducted flag-hoisting events and delivered brief speeches, recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters. At the MG Railway Colony, DRM Ashutosh Kumar Singh hoisted the national flag and inspected the RPF and student parade.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid a wreath at the statue of Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna, while at Bharat Vidya Sansthan, Colonel MS Khaira (retd) and president Nirmal Kumar addressed students, reminding them that freedom comes with responsibility.

Educational institutions across the city also marked the day with enthusiasm. At IIIT-B, students, faculty and staff took part in cultural programmes and renewed their commitment through the ‘Panch Pran’ oath.

Cultural organisations and public art spaces also joined in the celebrations, hosting dance and music performances featuring young artists. Besides, several corporate firms lit up their offices in shades of the Tricolour, and are organising week-long activities to mark the occasion.