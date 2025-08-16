Stimulating & Mundane

I was having a deep-rooted conversation with my young friend KK Raghava, who is an artiste extraordinaire, a musician and an intellectual enfant-terrible of our times and my general sense of ennui just vanished! It occurred to me that I was missing some serious theoretical stimulation and a sense of being irrévérencieuse (irreverent). We talked, laughed, reminisced and made plans for catch ups amidst, poetry-reading and music sessions. My heart lifted and I knew that I had kept away from this type of cerebral stimulation for too long. I am a restless soul, have always been one. But now when I move away from responsibilities and social-shenanigans, my heart longs to connect with things other than the mundane. I was born I think, with an innate sense of restlessness and the urge to move on to another project quickly. This was until a good friend told me I was a proverbial ‘Jack of all trades’, and that is when I started using a fashionable word ‘ennui’ (literally meaning boredom) to describe my state of mind!

An instant elevation of my ‘ennuiness’ happens when I get to meet my munchkin. She was turning three and I was flying down to Mumbai to meet her and deliver her cache of presents. I had ordered a ‘mother-of-all’ big red battery-operated car for her and a red (her current fave colour) bicycle with a basket and training wheels for her. My daughter protested, tore her hair and ultimately gave up trying to convince me there was no place in her beautiful (but little, according to me) flat in Mumbai and either they kept the stuff and shifted out or didn’t get the stuff and stay in! Her stuff won but naturallement and so far, everyone is still in the house. Viva to tenacious ‘glammas’ and their ‘glamkids’!