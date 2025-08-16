Will digging Tunnel Road spell environmental disaster for Bengaluru?

BENGALURU: Will the proposed Tunnel Road between Hebbal and Silk Board Junction spell an environmental catastrophe for Bengaluru?

Experts warn so, especially if the road would be dug using Slurry Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs).

Now the state government sources have confirmed the plan to deploy TBMs. The TBM method will flood excavation sites with bentonite slurry, a type of clay primarily known for its exceptional water absorption and swelling properties, forming a gel-like substance when hydrated.

In Bengaluru’s hydrology, this dense clay can seep into aquifers, choke stormwater drains, and coat lake beds with an impermeable layer, blocking natural groundwater recharge. Urban planners warn that once bentonite contamination occurs, the damage is nearly irreversible and will lead to locking the city into decades of waterlogging and water scarcity.

Bentonite, a naturally occurring clay that is mostly harmless in its raw form, can still cause significant environmental harm during tunnelling projects, not because of its basic composition, but due to how it is handled, disposed of, and the additives mixed with it.

Experts point out that one of the most immediate risks of using bentonite is water pollution. An expert associated with IISc explained that when bentonite slurry escapes into rivers, lakes, or groundwater, its fine particles remain suspended for long periods, turning the water turbid and blocking sunlight from reaching aquatic plants. As the sediment eventually settles, it can smother benthic (bottom-dwelling) organisms, leading to oxygen depletion and disrupting entire ecosystems. In some cases, bentonite mixtures can also slightly alter the pH and mineral balance of water, affecting sensitive aquatic species.