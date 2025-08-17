25-year-old kidnapped, robbed day before wedding in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old man from Mandya who had come to the city to invite his friends and relatives for his wedding, which is on August 17, was kidnapped and robbed by four carborne miscreants around 2 pm.

The incident happened on the Shikaripalya Road near Jigani Industrial Area. The accused had escaped with his gold ornaments and cash, all worth around Rs 2.5 lakhs. The Hebbagodi police have registered a case.

The victim, Kumar (name changed), who is into farming, hails from Malavalli taluk in Mandya. While Kumar was on his way to Banashankari, where his sister lives, on a bike with his friend, the accused hit the bike with the car and got into a fight. The accused started beating both of them. Two of the four accused threatened Kumar and initially took him on their bike.

“The gang, after beating Kumar’s friend, left him alone. The accused, who first took Kumar on his bike around 2 pm, later pulled him inside their car and robbed him of his gold ornaments and Rs 40,000 in cash. They also took his phone number and made him transfer Rs 10,700 through UPI. On the way, the accused abandoned the victim’s bike. They have also attacked him with an iron rod. The accused dropped Kumar at a deserted place around 5.30 pm on the Harohalli Road,” said an officer based on the victim’s complaint.