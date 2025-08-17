KSRTC conductor with 65 offences terminated

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court confirmed the imposition of a penalty of dismissing Basha P (55) from service by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), considering his history of being found guilty for repetitive misconduct. He hails from Peresandra village in Chikkaballapur taluk.

What is interesting is that he was caught in eight cases of not issuing tickets to passengers, when the inquiry into the case of not issuing tickets of Rs 142 was pending. In all, he was punished in 65 cases.

The division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi said, “Initially, it appears that the punishment of dismissal on account of non-issue of tickets of an aggregate value of Rs 142 is harsh, but it is also necessary to remember the past conduct of Basha. The show cause notice dated July 3, 2019, issued to him had listed out 57 instances of misconduct. One of the cases was pending, but penalties had been imposed on the appellant in the other 56 cases of misconduct. Most of the said cases were of non-issuance of tickets,” the court observed.