Lakhs throng ISKCON temples on Janmashtami

BENGALURU: ISKCON celebrated Krishna Janmashtami across its three centres in the city -- Hare Krishna Hill, Vaikuntha Hill and KTPO Whitefield -- on Friday and Saturday. The festivities began with a grand abhisheka, a ceremonial bathing with milk, yogurt, honey and fruit juices, followed by arati and traditional food offerings. At midnight, an elaborate abhisheka was performed to welcome Lord Krishna, accompanied by pushpanjali and other devotional sevas.

The celebrations drew large crowds, including several dignitaries. Among those present were Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, Rajya Sabha MP and actor Jaggesh, MLA Muniraju,actors Shruti and Dhruva Sarja and IISc Professor Dr Madhavi Latha.

“We were happy to receive lakhs of devotees for the Janmashtami festival. Devotees from across the world also joined Swagatam Krishna, our digital celebrations,” said Sri Madhu Pandit Dasa, President of ISKCON Bangalore.