Stepping stones into a bygone era

DAMBAL, GADAG: This step-well at Dambal in Gadag district offers a peep into a well-lived life in a bygone era. The step-well where Jain monks used to chant their slokas is gaining the attention of researchers as well as diversion seekers.

This ‘Japada Bavi’ (japada means chant and ‘bavi’ refers to well in Kannada) is surrounded with 21 small meditation rooms—probably dating back to the Chalukya era.

Researchers say sadhus from north and other parts of India while visiting Kappatagudda used to meditate here during monsoon. Tourists have added ‘Japada Bavi’ to their itinerary while visiting Lake Victoria and Doddabasappa temple in Dambal.

Village elders say that one can get a measure of water level in Lake Victoria by observing water level in ‘Japada Bavi.’ If water level comes above the steps inside the well, it means that the lake is overflowing and the nearby farmers will be put on alert to save their crops.

The elders say they have seen the sadhus visiting Kappatagudda coming to stay here for a few days and shut themselves in the cave-like rooms encircling the step-well.

Out of the 21 meditation rooms, 19 are in good condition. These are narrow and only one person can sit inside. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has spruced up the place but no security guards are deployed here.

Siddu Satyannavar, a resident of Dambal, says: “On most weekends I take guests to ‘Japada Bavi’. Recently a writer, Anandteerth Pyati, visited here and said that this well’s name is mentioned in Kannada author HS Anupama’s book ‘Belaginolagu Akkamahadevi’. Akka Mahadevi had spent two days at the well.”

“Researchers claim they have read about this step-well. First, Jains used to meditate here. Later Buddhists came. More research needs to take place to understand the significance of this step-well,” says Satyannavar.