Three killed, seven injured as KSRTC bus hits truck in Karnataka

YELLAPUR (UTTARA KANNADA) : Three people were killed and seven were seriously injured in an accident that occured in the early hours of Saturday in Yellapur taluk in Uttara Kannada district.

The incident occurred at Mavalli Cross about seven kms away from Yellapur on Hubballi- Yellapur Highway when a KSRTC bus heading towards Mangaluru rammed into a truck parked along the roadside. The speeding bus hit the truck with such force that the front portion of the bus was damaged badly killing three people on the spot while 7 people were seriously injured.

The two deceased have been identified as Neelavva Haradolli of Guledgudda village in Bagalkot and Agirajavva Badanur from Jalihal village, while one person has not been identified yet. The injured are identified as Chidanand Ramesh Kittali from Hunagund, Malappa Yamunappa Katti from Amingad, Manjula Galeppa Halabar, Mallikarjun Fakirappa Andali, Devaki Hanumanth Belli, Sameera Begum Imamsaab Hosamani from Giddanayakanal, Haneefa Mohammed Ali Begum from Rakkasangi.

The injured have been shifted to KIMS Hubballi for treatment. Yamunappa Magi, the driver of the bus has been booked for reckless driving and causing the accident which led to several deaths and injuries.

According to the police, the incident occured when the driver of the bus, who was speeding, tried to overtake a vehicle. In the process he rammed into the truck parked along the roadside.