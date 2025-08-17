Vibhutipura Lake breathes easy after hyacinth removal

BENGALURU: Almost a year after the Lokayukta visit to Vibhutipura Lake in KR Puram, the BBMP lake division has managed to remove about 8 guntas of encroachment out of 4.5 acres of encroachment. The BBMP officials have installed two water aerators and cleared about 60 to 70 per cent of water hyacinth from the lake. The officials say the water quality in the lake has also improved following the works.

Two aerators have been placed on the southern side of the 45-acre lake, and with continuous pumping of water during the daytime, there is an improvement in water quality. “The Dissolved Oxygen level has increased in the lake. The wetland was cleaned in June, and water hyacinth is being cleared from the lake by workers. The Sewage Treatment Plant has started to release treated water daily. One or two good showers will fill up the lake,” said a lake engineer from the BBMP.

The official added that to improve the lake water, the BBMP has also begun to add floating wetlands. The idea was to ensure these filters absorb the pollutants like nitrogen and phosphorus. The wetlands will improve water quality and clarity. These floating habitats will act as shelter and nesting sites for birds and provide habitat for various aquatic species.