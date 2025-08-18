After Nagarathpete fire, Karnataka DyCM orders crackdown on unsafe, illegal buildings

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday directed officials to identify unsafe and unscientifically built structures in Bengaluru, issue notices to negligent owners and file criminal cases against them.

Shivakumar visited Rajanna Lane in Nagarathpete, where five people, including two children, died in a fire mishap due to a suspected short-circuit in a four-storey building that was constructed in violation of fire safety norms.

After inspecting the spot with BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, and other officials, he told the media that many buildings in the city were being constructed beyond permitted limits, making them unfit for habitation.

“In places meant for two or three floors, people have built eight or 10. Such unsafe structures pose risks,” he said.

The Deputy CM added that demolitions would not happen immediately, but owners must strengthen weak buildings without delay. “If they fail to do so, strict action will follow. No permissions will be given in future for such unsafe constructions,” he warned. He announced that the government would give Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased.

70 per cent of buildings are illegal

Asked about illegal constructions in the city, Shivakumar said, “Around 70 per cent of buildings in Bengaluru are illegal. In new BDA layouts, builders are putting up more floors than permitted. The Supreme Court has now ruled that water and electricity connections cannot be given without an Occupancy Certificate. Based on this, 4 lakh connections have been stopped.”

Pointing to congested localities like Chickpet and Nagarathpete, Shivakumar said they had turned into commercial hubs despite being designated as residential. He added that rental-driven unsafe construction practices were endangering lives and it should be stopped.