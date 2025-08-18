Building owners arrested for violating safety norms in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Halasuru Gate police arrested two building owners in connection with the death of five people, including a couple and their two children, in Saturday’s fire mishap. The owners had allegedly constructing a four-storey building unscientifically, in violation of fire and other safety norms.

The accused are Balakrishnayya Shetty and Sandeep Shetty, both friends and natives of Mangaluru.

The fire broke out in a building located on Rajanna Lane, Nagarathpet, around 3am Saturday. At least 12 people managed to escape, while Madan Kumar Purohit and Suresh Kumar were found charred to death on the ground and second floors of the building.

Madan’s wife Sangeeta Kanwar, and their two children Mitesh and Vihan, were trapped on the third floor as Madan had locked the house from outside. After nearly 12 hours of operation, Fire and Emergency Services personnel and State Disaster Response Force recovered the three bodies.

Police said the two owners were arrested on Saturday night, based on a complaint filed against the duo by Madan’s elder brother. During the probe, it was revealed that the owners had obtained permission only for a G+2 structure, but had built two more floors illegally. They had also violated fire safety norms and failed to obtain mandatory certificates from BBMP and Bescom.

Forensic Science Laboratory and Bescom teams visited the spot on Sunday and collected evidence. Further action will be taken after receiving reports from the Fire and other departments. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit, police said, adding that the duo is remanded in judicial custody.

They were booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of the BNS.