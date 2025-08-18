Don’t ignore eco-study for Bengaluru’s North–South tunnel, warn experts

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru prepares for its longest tunnel road project between Hebbal and Silk Board (North-South tunnel), environmental experts warn that ignoring a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) could expose the city to geological risks, water loss and safety concerns.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had commissioned Altinok Consulting in 2024 to study tunnels, elevated corridors and other decongestion projects.

The report recommended a detailed EIA. However, the final Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared for the 16 km project states that under the EIA Notification, 2006, and subsequent amendments, tunnels are not classified as projects requiring clearance.

Environmentalists, however, argue that bypassing impact studies for Bengaluru could have serious consequences.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, AN Yellappa Reddy, former secretary to the Department of Ecology and Environment, said that a full impact and risk assessment must be conducted before starting excavation.

“Cutting through granite bedrock with blasting can affect nearby high-rise apartments. Continuous blasting will disturb underground fissures and fractures that connect to recharge systems and aquifers,” he explained.

Reddy elaborted that Bengaluru’s groundwater exists in layers of dynamic, static and fossil water, ranging from 50 to 1,000 feet deep.