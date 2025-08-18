Once I’m on stage, nobody can stop me, says actor Amol Parashar

Actor Amol Parashar won hearts and minds with his recent one-man show Besharam Aadmi in Bengaluru on Sunday. The event also marks his return to theatre after a decade of doing films, TV and OTT shows. The quirky comedy follows a character who sees himself as a progressive man with no hang-ups about sharing chores with his wife, even washing her lingerie without a second thought.

“But when his mother arrives for the first time one morning, he is unable to summon his coolness, he becomes self-conscious. Suddenly he is unable to live up to his own ideas of modern marriages. He’s confused, stressed and this piece becomes a self exploration – is this stemming from his ideas of masculinity, some other social pressure, or is it about the display of intimacy and comfort around his parents,” explains Parashar.

Despite exploring what it means to be a man today, Parashar shares that it was important that the play does not prioritise delivering a ‘message’. “Especially while saying something serious, it should be said in a fun way. Otherwise, I would just write an Instagram post about my ideas around shame or masculinity. If people are going to watch you alone on stage – you don’t want to lecture them,” he says.

Parashar is also the co-creator of the play, having self-produced it and been involved closely in everything from rewrites, set design, marketing and deciding venues. Admitting his apprehensions, he says, “There are, of course, doubts if I’ll be able to pull it off. But because I practically lived on stage from 2005 to 2015, my natural instinct kicked in. It feels like home, because that’s where my connection with storytelling started.”

Keeping an audience engaged for 75 minutes is no easy feat but this instinct has held true for Parashar here as well. He reveals the key to pulling it off, saying, “It’s like a chord between the performer and the audience. You can always sense the tension – you feel it when it’s getting loose and they’re not with you.”