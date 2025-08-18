Over 3,000 students visit international education fair in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An International Foreign Education Fair was organised by Karnataka Vocational Training and Skill Development Corporation (KVTSDC) in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Over 3,000 students attended the event, and were met by representatives from higher education institutes from across the globe.

“The intention of the State Government is to give the students better access and firsthand exposure to the world, so they are open to make their choices. It is heartening to know that the parents and students are satisfied,” Karnataka Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Sharan Prakash R Patil said.

At the event, The University of Western Australia (UWA) sponsored scholarships worth AUD 48,000 for undergraduate students and AUD 24,000 for postgraduate students.

Guy Littlefair, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the university, said, “We are very excited to receive students from this great region (of Karnataka). I commend the government (for the initiative).”

Apart from UWA, University of East Anglia and Bangor University each announced two scholarships waiving 50 percent of the tuition fee off for eligible students.