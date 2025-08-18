Power mode: Two lakes in Bengaluru's Yelahanka will generate electricity through floating solar panels

BENGALURU: Doddabommasandra and Rachenahalli lakes in Bengaluru have been chosen for installing floating photovoltaic (FPV) panels to generate electricity.

The panels will occupy around 10 per cent of these two lakes and are expected to generate 20 megawatt power.

The project got the nod from Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA) and the panels will be installed by Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), revealed answers by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad had raised the question about city lakes selected for setting up FPVs, in the ongoing Assembly session.

“Doddabommasandra and Rachenahalli lakes in Yelahanka zone have been selected to set up solar panels to generate 1MW power,” Shivakumar said in his reply to Rizwan. He said nearly 20MW of power can be generated by setting up panels in 10 per cent of the lake area.

He said electricity generated by the floating solar panels can be used for the lake’s maintenance and also to power lamp posts in the surroundings. Apart from electricity generation, these panels would prevent evaporation of lake water, Shivakumar said. When Rizwan questioned the budget allocation for this plan, Shivakumar said the project is in its initial stages and that neither the state government nor Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike have reserved any funds for it.

Sources in the state government maintained that based on the outcome of this project, they plan to replicate the model to set up solar panels on select lakes across Karnataka.