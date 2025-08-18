The Pre-loved Showstopper

At a time when wardrobes are overflowing and trends are changing overnight, friends Sarayu Hegde and Priyanka Kanugolu bring about Love2relove, an online destination, for ones who love luxury and have an eye for sustainability.

Hegde, a fashion brand consultant, and Kanugolu, known for curating intimate fashion pop-ups, found their vision resonating with audiences online. “At first, it was just about sharing clothes we loved but no longer wore,” says Hegde, adding, “But the more we posted on social media, the more we realised that people craved a slower, more mindful, yet stylish approach to fashion,” she shares.

What started as an Instagram page, with curated pieces from their wardrobe, also adding accessories like designer belts and suede tote bags, eventually evolved with time, and started featuring finds like designer and vintage fits.

Curation, they say, is at the heart of the process. Each piece is handpicked, not just for aesthetics, but for quality and relevance by them. Going forward, the focus is on individual pieces, with plans to expand into designer samples and deadstock.

The common misconception associated with pre-loved fashion is that it’s either low quality or too expensive. Although the platform keeps price points accessible, there is an intentional choice to avoid the ‘cheap and cheerful’ tag, often associated with secondhand fashion. “The idea is to give clothing a second life while offering customers access to high-quality fashion at a lower environmental and financial cost,” she explains.

For Hedge, curation by prioritising the cut, craftsmanship, condition, and that intangible quality that makes a piece feel unique, is what matters. Building a sustainable fashion platform hasn’t come sans challenges. Though factors, including the logistics and quality checks, also require time and effort, Hedge notes how building trust is the top priority in secondhand fashion. “We are trying to offer an alternative, slower and personal way to engage with fashion,” she emphasises.

She also notes an inclination towards pre-loved fashion from the younger crowd, despite the changing mindsets of the people towards ever evolving fashion. “There’s a quiet confidence in the way our customers are responding now. We want to normalise shopping secondhand – make it aspirational, not just economical,” Hedge shares, adding, “We hope to shift mindsets and show that conscious fashion can still be stylish and fun,” she adds.