Clicking in: Delving into the rising trend of film photography

For those who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, swiping through memories meant flipping through photo albums, each page holding a slice of life, developed from film rolls and placed behind a carefully sealed plastic sleeve. Before the advent of high-resolution camera cell phones and instant prints, film photography was a slower, more deliberate process, with only a few owning a camera. Today, rekindling this old passion, film photography and vintage cameras are making a quiet but bold comeback.

Whether it’s about the aesthetic, the process, or the nostalgia, what was once a dying art has now turned into a niche obsession across the city, thanks in part to social media, secondhand camera stores, and a growing community of enthusiasts eager to embrace the old-school appeal of film which demands, patience and a love for imperfect perfection.