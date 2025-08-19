Death toll in Wilson Garden cylinder blast rises to three

BENGALURU: The death toll in the Wilson Garden cylinder blast rose to three after a woman and her eight-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries on Monday.On Monday, Kasturamma (30), a domestic worker, and her daughter Kayal (8), both natives of Tamil Nadu, died while undergoing treatment.

The blast, which occurred at the house of Kasturamma on Friday at Chinnaiahnapalya Colony had left 11 people injured and damaged the roofs of several neighbouring houses. Mubarak (10), one of the injured, had died on the day of the incident. Police said Kayal, who had sustained 35% burn injuries, died around 5 pm at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. Her mother, who suffered 40% burns, succumbed later at 8 pm at Victoria Hospital.

Of the other injured, Sarasamma is still undergoing treatment, while the rest have been discharged. Police said a case has been registered against the LPG cylinder firm based on a complaint filed by Mubarak’s father.