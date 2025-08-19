New Hebbal Flyover loop may cut traffic by 30 per cent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The much-awaited 700-metre loop at Hebbal Flyover was inaugurated by Chief Minster Siddaramaiah on Monday, offering relief to commuters navigating one of the city’s most congested junctions.
The new ramp, built by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) at a cost of Rs 80 crore, is expected to cut congestion by nearly 30%.
The Hebbal junction, where National Highway (NH) 44 meets the Outer Ring Road (ORR), is a crucial intersection for traffic from Tumakuru in the west, KR Puram in the east and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the north. All these flow towards the city at Mehkri Circle. Until now, the existing flyover — with just two lanes in each direction and a single additional city-bound lane from Nagawara side — forced vehicles from all three arms into a bottleneck, causing traffic snarls that often stretched for kilometres during peak hours.
The new elevated loop is expected to provide seamless travel for vehicles heading towards Mehkri Circle from KR Puram and Nagawara. Although a loop already existed earlier, the BDA has widened it to ensure uninterrupted movement. This will eliminate the need for traffic police to manually regulate vehicles on the Hebbal flyover, as vehicles from the KR Puram side previously merged with city-bound traffic from the airport.
The project has been for years in the making. Works began in 2016 under a lane augmentation plan estimated at Rs 87 crore by BDA. Delays arose from overlapping infrastructure proposals, including the now-scrapped steel flyover and new Metro alignments, as well as the need for multiple approvals from the Railways to build over active tracks. Construction also required partial demolition of the KR Puram up-ramp and closing sections of service roads that see heavy VIP movement. Traffic police permitted only limited blocks, while cranes and machinery could be operated only in narrow time slots.
Looking ahead, BDA has also prepared a comprehensive plan to make Hebbal junction fully signal-free. In the second phase, which is expected to bring greater benefits, the BDA will construct a two-lane loop for vehicles coming from Kodigehalli side towards the city. This is likely to provide the much-needed relief. Officials expect the work, which is underway, to get over in three months.
For now, the opening of the KR Puram–city loop marks the first tangible relief for commuters who rely daily on the Hebbal corridor, a critical gateway connecting northern Bengaluru and the airport with the rest of the city.
Problem in the solution
The inauguration sparked widespread commuter anger as the inauguration of a loop, which was meant to ease traffic congestion, contributed to it. Ironically, while thousands of commuters were stuck in gridlock caused by the event,
Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar posted a photo of himself “breezing through” the new flyover on his vintage motorcycle, after the CM flagged off the vehicle.
A commuter stuck in the traffic said, “Why are they closing an already open loop and causing traffic jam on a Monday, they could have had the inauguration on any day between Independnce Day and Sunday.”
While another motorist lamented, “I came excited to use the ramp and see if it reduces my travel time and now here I am, stuck in traffic much worse than normal days.”
NEW 1.5 KM TUNNEL ROAD
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said a new 1.5 km long tunnel road is being planned from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital to ease traffic at Hebbal flyover. Speaking to reporters, he said, “Our government is committed to address the traffic congestion in the city. We have discussed the financial implications of the new 1.5 km tunnel road.” “The new loop has been built for Rs 80 crore. The other loop from Esteem mall towards Mehkri Circle will be ready by November. The total cost of the project is Rs 300 crore. The new loops increase the number of lanes from two to six. BDA Chairman has taken the responsibility to get the other loop ready by November,” Shivakumar, who also holds Bengaluru Development portfolio, said.