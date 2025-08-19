New Hebbal Flyover loop may cut traffic by 30 per cent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The much-awaited 700-metre loop at Hebbal Flyover was inaugurated by Chief Minster Siddaramaiah on Monday, offering relief to commuters navigating one of the city’s most congested junctions.

The new ramp, built by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) at a cost of Rs 80 crore, is expected to cut congestion by nearly 30%.

The Hebbal junction, where National Highway (NH) 44 meets the Outer Ring Road (ORR), is a crucial intersection for traffic from Tumakuru in the west, KR Puram in the east and Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the north. All these flow towards the city at Mehkri Circle. Until now, the existing flyover — with just two lanes in each direction and a single additional city-bound lane from Nagawara side — forced vehicles from all three arms into a bottleneck, causing traffic snarls that often stretched for kilometres during peak hours.

The new elevated loop is expected to provide seamless travel for vehicles heading towards Mehkri Circle from KR Puram and Nagawara. Although a loop already existed earlier, the BDA has widened it to ensure uninterrupted movement. This will eliminate the need for traffic police to manually regulate vehicles on the Hebbal flyover, as vehicles from the KR Puram side previously merged with city-bound traffic from the airport.

The project has been for years in the making. Works began in 2016 under a lane augmentation plan estimated at Rs 87 crore by BDA. Delays arose from overlapping infrastructure proposals, including the now-scrapped steel flyover and new Metro alignments, as well as the need for multiple approvals from the Railways to build over active tracks. Construction also required partial demolition of the KR Puram up-ramp and closing sections of service roads that see heavy VIP movement. Traffic police permitted only limited blocks, while cranes and machinery could be operated only in narrow time slots.

Looking ahead, BDA has also prepared a comprehensive plan to make Hebbal junction fully signal-free. In the second phase, which is expected to bring greater benefits, the BDA will construct a two-lane loop for vehicles coming from Kodigehalli side towards the city. This is likely to provide the much-needed relief. Officials expect the work, which is underway, to get over in three months.