Batting away crime: Businessman foils robbery attempt in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a dramatic incident, a 38-year-old businessman fought off an armed intruder in his HSR Layout duplex, fending him off with a baseball bat for nearly 40 minutes before the intruder fled.

The incident occurred between 11 pm on Wednesday and 2 am on Thursday at the residence of T Ajith Kumar Reddy, a resident of HSR Layout, 2nd Sector. The accused, later identified as Narasimhalu (50), also a resident of HSR Layout, was arrested on Saturday after the police tracked him down using a car key he accidentally dropped at the crime scene.

According to Reddy, he was asleep in his first-floor bedroom when he was jolted awake by a masked man armed with a knife and rope. “He was tall, heavily built, and had covered his face with a mask. He jumped on me and threatened to attack if I did not cooperate. He tried to tie me up with the rope he had brought,” Reddy recalled.

The accused, who was also carrying a screwdriver and a backpack, began to attack him. “I pushed him away and ran through the house, but he chased me and blocked both the front and back exits. When I found a baseball bat, I fought back. At one point, I pulled down his mask and saw his face. Enraged, he began choking me. I had to use the bat again to save myself,” Reddy told TNIE.