Bibliophiles unite in Bengaluru

In the heart of Bengaluru, unfolds a new chapter for book lovers and book collectors alike – ‘The Book Hunters of Bengaluru,’ an up and coming bibliophile society, which is on a mission to unite readers, collectors, and scholars, alike, in their shared passion for the written word. The club recently held its first meeting at Bookworm, Church Street. The event witnessed personalities, including writer and book collector VR Ferose, artist and sculptor Dimpy Menon and cricket writer Suresh Menon in attendance. “Collecting books is not a hobby; it is a disease,” Ferose jokes, adding, “Buying books for reading purposes and collecting books are two entirely different sports. I buy more books than I can ever read in my whole life because I love the physicality of a book.”

For Menon, however, reading books was the primary reason for collecting. “I am looking to understand how you can become a collector of books, which is completely different from being a reader. In most cases, they come together, that’s inevitable,” he notes.

The origin of the club stemmed from The Antiquarian Bookworm, a bookstore within Bookworm, dedicated to rare and antique books. “Having travelled around the world, I could see that countries like the US and UK have these great book collector mixers. As a technologist, I wonder if there is a future for physical books in India. The key insight for me is that the real reason for bookstores to exist is for being a place for the community to come together,” Ferose says.