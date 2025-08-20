Retro Spin: A visit to the city's hidden vinyl hub

Snuggled in a quiet corner of Domlur lies a house filled with nostalgia that beckons music enthusiasts. With a passion for vinyl records, A Murugan, its owner, has curated a treasure trove of old movies, music, and related collections, transporting visitors back to the past, when music was a vibrant force shaping culture and society.
His journey with vinyl began organically, thanks to his father, a music enthusiast, who owned a record player and an impressively vast collection of records. “He owned huge radios and record players. Later, after 1984, I started collecting custom-made cassette players, which were affordable and accessible, and would only cost around `9,” he notes.
Over time, the collection grew, and Murugan started looking for secondhand records from various sources, including OLX and antique shops. “Currently, I’ve a collection which includes Beethoven (James Last Orchestra), Latin, Spanish, Russian and even Casablanca and Sri Lankan music,” he shares.
Murugan decided to monetise the collection 12 years ago after quitting his job. He started selling records online and eventually the customer base grew. During the Covid pandemic, the sales surged, and he became a reliable source for vinyl records. Interestingly, he sells his records at a fixed rate of `2,000, regardless of their rarity or popularity. “I take great care to ensure that each record is in good condition,” the 64-year-old adds.
Today, his collection includes around 40,000 records, including vinyl, cassettes, CDs, amplifiers, cassette decks, and speaker boxes. His rarest finds include a 105-year-old gramophone record player that doesn’t require electricity and plays at a rotational speed of 78 rpm. And what kind of music appeals him the most? “All the songs...be it Latin..Beethoven or James Last..I like all of them,” he says.
The cosy setup at his house offers him freedom and flexibility. “Here, I can take care of everything myself, and my wife and son help me with the arrangements,” he shares.
In the era dominated by digital music, he notes that the vinyl records and accessories from the past offer a nostalgic appeal, which resonates with many. “People are coming back to these records because they hold a special charm,” he says. “The analogue sound is unique, and the experience of listening to music on vinyl is different from digital music. You can listen to all the instruments in these records - the original nuances and punch. In digital, you don’t find that,” Murugan puts it.