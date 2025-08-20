Retro Spin: A visit to the city's hidden vinyl hub

Over time, the collection grew, and Murugan started looking for secondhand records from various sources, including OLX and antique shops. “Currently, I’ve a collection which includes Beethoven (James Last Orchestra), Latin, Spanish, Russian and even Casablanca and Sri Lankan music,” he shares.

Murugan decided to monetise the collection 12 years ago after quitting his job. He started selling records online and eventually the customer base grew. During the Covid pandemic, the sales surged, and he became a reliable source for vinyl records. Interestingly, he sells his records at a fixed rate of `2,000, regardless of their rarity or popularity. “I take great care to ensure that each record is in good condition,” the 64-year-old adds.

Today, his collection includes around 40,000 records, including vinyl, cassettes, CDs, amplifiers, cassette decks, and speaker boxes. His rarest finds include a 105-year-old gramophone record player that doesn’t require electricity and plays at a rotational speed of 78 rpm. And what kind of music appeals him the most? “All the songs...be it Latin..Beethoven or James Last..I like all of them,” he says.

The cosy setup at his house offers him freedom and flexibility. “Here, I can take care of everything myself, and my wife and son help me with the arrangements,” he shares.