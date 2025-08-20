Two Africans held with MDMA worth Rs 5 crore

BENGALURU: The Electronics City police arrested two Africans, including a woman, for allegedly peddling narcotics in the city. The police seized 2.15 kg of MDMA crystals worth Rs 5 crore from them. The accused were identified as Joel Kabong (28), a Congo national and a resident of Hulimavu, who came to India in 2013 on a student visa, and his friend Joy Sunday (22), who arrived three years ago on a student visa.

According to the police, based on a tip-off on August 15, Kabong was caught near Bettadasanapura while selling MDMA. On the same day, Joy was also arrested for her involvement with Kabong.

Both had overstayed in India even after their visas expired and got involved in drug trafficking. The police added that Angolano (30), a Nigerian, who was supplying drugs to the duo at a cheaper price, is absconding. A manhunt has been launched to trace him.

In a separate case, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Anti-Narcotics Wing arrested another drug peddler, John D’Costa, who came to India in 2024 on a tourist visa.

He had started a garment business in Delhi before shifting to Avalahalli last year and was allegedly involved in peddling drugs alongside his trade. The CCB officials seized 255 grams of MDMA crystals worth Rs 40 lakh from him.

Meanwhile, the North Division police arrested four persons, including three interstate accused, for allegedly being involved in drug peddling. The police seized over 140 grams of MDMA worth Rs 18 lakh from them.