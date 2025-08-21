A New Wave: this documentary explores the fond relationship between people and radios

"I’d sit alone and watch your light, my only friend through teenage nights, and everything I had to know, I heard it on my radio,” these lines crooned by Freddie Mercury in the hit classic Radio Ga Ga, captured the relationship that young people growing up in the golden age of radio shared with it. Many of those young people, much older now, still hang on to this intimate and nostalgic relationship, refusing to let it be relegated to the past. My Radio My Life, an award-winning documentary set to be screened in the city, captures these stories.

Co-director Makarand Waikar explains, “The concept was to archive it as a documentary so that anyone in the future, would know what relationship people had with the radio in an era without internet or mobile phones, when everyone depended on newspapers, magazines, and news from the radio.” He adds, “Several people made decisions based on the radio, they considered it a friend, philosopher, and a guide.”

The documentary features the stories of six people spread across India, including Uday Kalburgi, a Bengaluru-based radio-restorer, who has founded a museum dedicated to radios. Also included are the stories of V Nallathambi, a Tamil radio announcer in The Voice of America who announced the Apollo 11 landing to Tamil listeners, radio announcers Yunus Khan and Mamta Singh, along with Bharathi Prasad a HAM radio enthusiast with friends across the globe, and a librarian who tirelessly tries to restore his broken radio.