Karnataka crowd control bill proposes jail term, Rs 1 crore fine

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government proposes to bring a stringent Act to effectively control crowds, and manage mass gatherings at events. The Karnataka Crowd Control (managing crowds at events and place of gathering) Bill, 2025, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to effectively control crowds and manage mass gatherings at events and functions, to prevent unlawful gatherings and provide punishment for offences. It is a fallout of 11 deaths in the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB IPL victory event.

The organisers have to execute an indemnity bond of Rs 1 crore at the time of obtaining permission from the authority. Unpermitted events or functions are punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of three years and up to seven years, with a fine of up to Rs 1 crore or both.

Whoever disturbs or attempts to disturb an orderly crowd in any event by creating false rumours, statements, acts or causing breach of peace, including threat of collective violence, destruction of property, or other unlawful acts, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or Rs 50,000 or both.