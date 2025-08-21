Karnataka crowd control bill proposes jail term, Rs 1 crore fine

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government proposes to bring a stringent Act to effectively control crowds, and manage mass gatherings at events. The Karnataka Crowd Control (managing crowds at events and place of gathering) Bill, 2025, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to effectively control crowds and manage mass gatherings at events and functions, to prevent unlawful gatherings and provide punishment for offences. It is a fallout of 11 deaths in the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB IPL victory event.
The organisers have to execute an indemnity bond of Rs 1 crore at the time of obtaining permission from the authority. Unpermitted events or functions are punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of three years and up to seven years, with a fine of up to Rs 1 crore or both.
Whoever disturbs or attempts to disturb an orderly crowd in any event by creating false rumours, statements, acts or causing breach of peace, including threat of collective violence, destruction of property, or other unlawful acts, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or Rs 50,000 or both.
For crowd disasters, imprisonment ranges from minimum three years up to seven years of life sentence for causing injuries and fatalities. Whoever disobeys or abets to disobey the directions of a police officer above the rank of sub-inspector on duty, to disperse, shall be liable to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, and community service for one month.
As per the draft, “crowd” means a group of 5,000 or more people gathered for a common purpose or intent. Organisers have to obtain permission from the jurisdictional authority. When the crowd is less than 7,000, the officer in charge of the police station may grant permission.
When the crowd is more than 7,000 but less than 50,000, the Deputy SP may grant permission.When the crowd is more than 50,000, the jurisdictional SP or Commissioner of Police may grant permission. Offences are cognizable, non-bailable and triable by the Judicial Magistrate First Class. Other existing Acts, including BNSS 2023, will have provisions to deal with the offences. If any property, public or private, is damaged or destroyed, or any human life lost in any civil disturbance, the organisers are liable to compensate for the loss.
The Act is not applicable to family functions or events held in private premises.