Mysuru students win aeromodelling competition held by Boeing

Boeing announced the winners of its 10th annual Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition on Tuesday, with the grand finale being held in Bengaluru. The team from Nitte Mahalinga College, Mysuru, comprising Prajwal BT, Ashik, Pradyumna Bhat, and Adarsh HN, was declared the winner.

This year, the competition saw participation from more than 1,400 students representing 432 institutions across India. The zonal rounds of the competition were held at IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Madras. Chief Engineer at Boeing India Stacie Sire said, “This competition introduces students to the rigour of aerospace design and execution. Working with timelines and performance parameters prepares participants for the practical demands of the industry while fostering innovation and problem-solving skills.”

President at Boeing India & South Asia Salil Gupte said, “As one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, India is rapidly building up its aerospace workforce.

We are proud that the Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition has provided talented engineers a platform to demonstrate talent in designing real solutions for the aerospace industry.”