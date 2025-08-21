Road work hits business, hoteliers write to DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Citing delay in completion of road repair work across the city has reduced the income of hotels, bars and restaurants by 50 per cent, the Bangalore Hotels Association has written to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, urging him to ensure that work is completed at the earliest.

Referring to the work, particularly on Seetha Circle Road, Dr Rajkumar Road, Mosque Road, Platform Road (Seshadripuram) and Mission Road, the association demanded that if work is not completed within the deadline, the government should reduce property tax, garbage tax, electricity fixed charges, excise fee and other licence fee by at least 50 per cent to reduce the financial burden on traders.

Honorary president of the association PC Rao stated that no road work is being completed before the deadline. Work that was to get over in three months is taking more than a year. “This has not only affected hotels, bakeries, sweet stalls, bars and restaurants but also other businesses on stretches where work is being carried out.

We are seeing a severe dip in business which has reduced our revenues by around 50 per cent. This apart, those who walk on these roads, especially senior citizens, are facing problems. Hence, we have written to the Deputy Chief Minister, requesting him to ensure completion of work at the earliest,” he said.