RV Road interchange in Bengaluru gets steel barricades

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun installing steel barricades on platforms at the RV Road Interchange Metro Station to improve passenger safety.

The station connects the Green Line with the recently inaugurated Yellow Line.

“The installation of barricades at the RV Road Interchange Station is underway, and so far, on one side, the barricades have been almost completely installed. The installation for the station will be completed in the next two to three days,” a senior BMRCL official said.

The barricades are being set up to ensure safe and efficient passenger movement, particularly at the interchange where heavy footfall is expected. Officials noted that the 25-minute wait time for Yellow Line trains often leads to passenger accumulation, increasing the risk of overcrowding. By regulating entry and exit points, the barricades are aimed at preventing congestion near train doors and providing commuters with a safer boarding experience. Passengers have welcomed the initiative, saying it will bring more order to crowd management at the interchange.

RV Road is the second station in the Namma Metro network to have steel barricades after Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange.The 19.5-km Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, was opened earlier this month after multiple delays.