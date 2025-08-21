Thief dies by suicide in Bengaluru police station restroom

BENGALURU: A 59-year-old habitual thief arrested on charges of committing theft at temples and in anganwadi in Channapatna taluk of Bengaluru South district (Ramanagara) was found dead in the washroom of the MK Doddi police station on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh, a native of Dundanahalli of Maddur in Mandya. Ramesh was found hanging from the knob of the washroom door. He had used his panche (dhoti) to take the extreme step. The body was shifted to Channapatna Government Hospital’s mortuary for the postmortem. Asha and Usha, daughters of Ramesh, accused the police of their father’s death.

Senior police officers have ruled out the lock-up death allegations. The victim, along with his son and another person, was arrested for reportedly stealing cash, silver ornaments from Beereshwara and Mahadeshwara temples at Bommanayakanahalli and a gas cylinder from an anganwadi.