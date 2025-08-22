10-year-old girl dies after being run over by BMTC bus

BENGALURU: A 10-year-old girl died on the spot after she was run over by a BMTC bus on Kogilu Main Road near Maruthinagar under Yelahanka traffic police station limits at 8.20 am on Thursday. The girl was riding pillion with her mother and younger sister on a scooter. Both the mother and her two minor children fell on the road after the scooter skidded. The girl came under the rear wheels of the BMTC bus from behind.
This is the fourth accident involving a BMTC bus in the last nine days.
The victim has been identified as Tanvi Krishna, a Class 5 student of Millenium World School in Srinivaspur on Kogilu Main Road. She was the daughter of Swaroop and Harshitha. The family were staying in Kendriya Vihar Apartment in Yelahanka.
“We got to know about the accident around 8.30 am. Tanvi was a very obedient and excellent student. She was also into martial arts and was selected for a competition,” said school authorities. Tanvi was to celebrate her 11th birthday on August 22.
The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case against the bus driver for death due to negligence and also for rash and negligent driving.
Meanwhile, BMTC in a statement stated that at around 8.20 am, the bus (KA57 F-5375) belonging to Depot–11 was involved in a fatal accident near Kogilu Cross while operating between Yelahanka and Shivajinagar. “In this unfortunate incident, a girl aged approximately 10 years, who was seated on the pillion of a two-wheeler, tragically lost her life. The other two riders on the vehicle sustained minor injuries. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage from the bus, it was observed that at around 8.18 am, the two-wheeler rider, along with her two children, entered the main road. Due to ongoing roadwork and another two-wheeler parked ahead, the rider appears to have applied sudden brakes, lost balance, and consequently fell towards the rear right wheel of the bus, leading to the fatal impact. When two-wheeler riders lose control—either while attempting to overtake the bus or due to other reasons—and fall near the rear wheels of the bus, it becomes extremely difficult for the driver to prevent the accident,” the statement read.
Recent accidents involving BMTC
Aug 20: P Sampangi, 61, a daily-wage labourer at KR Market, was killed after a BMTC electric bus ran over him near Jayanagar bus terminal. The victim while boarding the bus lost balance after the driver closed the door and came under the bus wheels.
Aug 19: Roshan, 37, a software engineer, died after coming under a BMTC bus under Sadashivanagar traffic police station limits. The victim while going on a two-wheeler lost control while trying to overtake a car from the right near Vaibhav Theatre Junction and came under the bus wheels.
Aug 13: Syed Jaffer Hussain, a two-wheeler rider died after coming under the front wheels of a BMTC electric bus on Hosur Main Road in Rupena Agrahara.