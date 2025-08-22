10-year-old girl dies after being run over by BMTC bus

BENGALURU: A 10-year-old girl died on the spot after she was run over by a BMTC bus on Kogilu Main Road near Maruthinagar under Yelahanka traffic police station limits at 8.20 am on Thursday. The girl was riding pillion with her mother and younger sister on a scooter. Both the mother and her two minor children fell on the road after the scooter skidded. The girl came under the rear wheels of the BMTC bus from behind.

This is the fourth accident involving a BMTC bus in the last nine days.

The victim has been identified as Tanvi Krishna, a Class 5 student of Millenium World School in Srinivaspur on Kogilu Main Road. She was the daughter of Swaroop and Harshitha. The family were staying in Kendriya Vihar Apartment in Yelahanka.

“We got to know about the accident around 8.30 am. Tanvi was a very obedient and excellent student. She was also into martial arts and was selected for a competition,” said school authorities. Tanvi was to celebrate her 11th birthday on August 22.

The Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case against the bus driver for death due to negligence and also for rash and negligent driving.