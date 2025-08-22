Bike taxis back on Bengaluru roads after Karnataka HC hearing

BENGALURU: App-based transport platforms Uber, Rapido and Ola have resumed bike taxi services in Bengaluru after a two-month ban. Operations were suspended after the state government imposed a ban on June 16, which led to vehicle seizures and penalties.

Operations were resumed a day after the Karnataka High Court adjourned hearings on related appeals to September 22, directing the government to review the matter on Wednesday.

Following resumption of app-based bike services, the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, urging him to initiate contempt proceedings against Rapido and other bike taxi aggregators for continuing operations despite court directions. In a letter submitted on Thursday, the federation said Rapido misused the High Court’s oral observation to “not take precipitate action” as if it were a stay, though there is no interim stay.