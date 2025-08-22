Bike taxis back on Bengaluru roads after Karnataka HC hearing

BENGALURU: App-based transport platforms Uber, Rapido and Ola have resumed bike taxi services in Bengaluru after a two-month ban. Operations were suspended after the state government imposed a ban on June 16, which led to vehicle seizures and penalties.
Operations were resumed a day after the Karnataka High Court adjourned hearings on related appeals to September 22, directing the government to review the matter on Wednesday.
Following resumption of app-based bike services, the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, urging him to initiate contempt proceedings against Rapido and other bike taxi aggregators for continuing operations despite court directions. In a letter submitted on Thursday, the federation said Rapido misused the High Court’s oral observation to “not take precipitate action” as if it were a stay, though there is no interim stay.
The federation alleged Rapido continues onboarding, advertising and deploying private two-wheelers for hire, amounting to contempt. They also demanded that the government file a civil contempt petition, seek clarification from court, and issue directions to aggregators to disable bike taxi services in Karnataka. It also called for strict enforcement jointly by the transport and traffic police departments.
However, a senior transport department official said the High Court had asked the government to consider framing a bike taxi policy within a month, and noted that the court had not granted permission for services to resume. Any action on enforcement will be taken only after discussions and in line with further court directions.
Adi Narayan, president of Bike Taxi Welfare Association (BTA), welcoming the observations by the High Court said, “The Karnataka High Court delivered important observations during the hearing on the ongoing bike taxi matter, significantly contradicting the State government’s position and highlighting the legality and necessity of bike taxis in modern urban transport.”
“Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru observed that the State’s argument that bike taxis are prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act, is a ‘thin and untenable’ position. The court noted that bike taxi operations are legally permitted in 13 states across India, establishing that the business is a recognized and lawful trade,” he added.
Rahul supports riders
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi assured full support to Karnataka’s bike taxi riders during a meeting with members of the BTA in Parliament.
Riders highlighted severe hardships after services were halted, leaving over 6 lakh pilots without income. Gandhi said he had spoken to CM Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, urging swift action on a regulatory framework. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also expressed solidarity, BTA stated. The Association highlighted its proposals to the state, including best practices from 17 other states where bike taxis are regulated, and adoption of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, which provides a clear roadmap for safe and legal operations.