Exempt customs duty on imported drugs: MP Dr CN Manjunath to FM Nirmala Sitharaman

BENGALURU: Senior Cardiologist and Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt customs duty on imported immunotherapy drugs and radiotherapy equipment, citing the high cost of advanced cancer treatment and its inaccessibility for patients from economically weaker sections.

In a letter to the minister, Dr Manjunath pointed out that while chemotherapy drugs already enjoy customs duty exemptions, immunotherapy drugs and radiotherapy machines, which are now integral to modern cancer care, do not fall under the same category.

“The cost of immunotherapy is extremely high, ranging between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh per patient per treatment cycle. These expenses are not covered under most public health schemes, leaving many cancer patients unable to afford potentially life-saving therapy,” Dr Manjunath said.

He added that with medical practice increasingly combining immunotherapy and chemotherapy for better treatment outcomes, the financial burden on patients has grown substantially. The additional cost of importing radiotherapy equipment only worsens the situation.

Dr Manjunath emphasised that policy intervention could “immensely benefit cancer patients and their families by improving treatment accessibility and aligning with the national commitment to equitable healthcare.”

Dr Manjunath said the Finance Minister had responded positively and assured him that the request would be considered on priority.