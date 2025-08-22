GBG (Amendment) Bill passes Council test, Dy CM Shivakumar says no government interference

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, tabled the bill. The Upper House passed it after a brief discussion. The bill was passed in the Assembly a few days ago.

Speaking after tabling the bill, Shivakumar said that the amendment clarifies that the Greater Bengaluru Authority will not interfere in the functioning of the corporations in violation of the 74th Amendment of the Constitution. “Different parties will be in power in the government and corporations. This amendment ensures that the government doesn’t have any overbearing power on the corporations,” he said.

“Some people have talked about ward restructuring based on population. As per the 2011 census, there were about 18,000 people in each ward, but now it would be 35,000. We will take members’ feedback when we are adding new areas to the corporations,” Shivakumar assured the House.