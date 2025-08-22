KSPCB chief seeks local administration’s support to enforce ban on Plaster of Paris idols

BENGALURU: We need support from the local administration to strictly enforce and implement the ban on sale, storage and manufacture of Plaster of Paris idols, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman and MLA MP Narendra Swamy said.
He said there is a 70 per cent staff crunch in the Board, due to which it is becoming difficult to implement the ban. Swamy said a petition was filed before the Karnataka High Court to highlight the district administration’s role in enforcing a ban on POP idols and implementing orders issued by the National Green Tribunal and state government.
He told the media that circulars were issued to district administrations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and police, but they don’t have the required support.
The NGT had issued orders in May 2013, banning the manufacture, sale and transportation of POP idols. KSPCB issued a circular in 2016 on the same, and added that harsh artificial colours that harm the environment should not be used. It also started the promotion of eco-friendly idols. The state government in September 2023 issued orders banning POP idols and use of harsh artificial colours.
Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said that if three districts -- Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi -- can implement the ban, other districts can too. He directed the Ganesha festival committees of all districts to ensure that they give permission only if POP idols are not used. Khandre also said that as per NGT directions, only green crackers should be used during festivities, which are not higher than 125 decibels, and crackers should be burst only between 8pm and 10pm.