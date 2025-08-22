KSPCB chief seeks local administration’s support to enforce ban on Plaster of Paris idols

BENGALURU: We need support from the local administration to strictly enforce and implement the ban on sale, storage and manufacture of Plaster of Paris idols, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Chairman and MLA MP Narendra Swamy said.

He said there is a 70 per cent staff crunch in the Board, due to which it is becoming difficult to implement the ban. Swamy said a petition was filed before the Karnataka High Court to highlight the district administration’s role in enforcing a ban on POP idols and implementing orders issued by the National Green Tribunal and state government.

He told the media that circulars were issued to district administrations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and police, but they don’t have the required support.