There are some weeks where one’s brain just refuses all pressures. It becomes reflective, stops stressing about things, ignores the undone work, and the unnecessary tribulations just vanish! The Universe decided that since I was rapidly becoming unhinged, the only option was to reset my brain to pause, reflect and relax! I was in factory reset mode, and voila! A beatific smile never left my face. I realised that listening to my mind and body more was the key. I stopped trying to ‘people-please’ and learned that the most important word in my vocabulary was ‘NO’!

Whether it means going out, a ‘must-do’ meet and greet, or a party with people one barely knows. One should be unafraid to say, ‘Sorry, my mind and body are in factory-reset mode!’ Giving oneself permission to do nothing is also an art.

Since coming back from my short sojourn to muggy Mumbai (where incidentally I did nothing but go out to eat with family), I came back feeling drained, tired and unbelievably languid. So, other than going down a one-way tunnel, I decided to give myself a break. I eyed the comfortable ‘lazy-boy’ couch in my room longingly, gave in, sat myself down, pulled out the lever, and I was in seventh heaven! Long neglected books whose covers were covered with dust were read, the phone was not stuck to my ear with super-glue, and all the most inane movies were watched. I loved it! I have decided this is going to be my monthly mantra. A few days to factory-reset oneself!