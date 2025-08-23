There are some weeks where one’s brain just refuses all pressures. It becomes reflective, stops stressing about things, ignores the undone work, and the unnecessary tribulations just vanish! The Universe decided that since I was rapidly becoming unhinged, the only option was to reset my brain to pause, reflect and relax! I was in factory reset mode, and voila! A beatific smile never left my face. I realised that listening to my mind and body more was the key. I stopped trying to ‘people-please’ and learned that the most important word in my vocabulary was ‘NO’!
Whether it means going out, a ‘must-do’ meet and greet, or a party with people one barely knows. One should be unafraid to say, ‘Sorry, my mind and body are in factory-reset mode!’ Giving oneself permission to do nothing is also an art.
Since coming back from my short sojourn to muggy Mumbai (where incidentally I did nothing but go out to eat with family), I came back feeling drained, tired and unbelievably languid. So, other than going down a one-way tunnel, I decided to give myself a break. I eyed the comfortable ‘lazy-boy’ couch in my room longingly, gave in, sat myself down, pulled out the lever, and I was in seventh heaven! Long neglected books whose covers were covered with dust were read, the phone was not stuck to my ear with super-glue, and all the most inane movies were watched. I loved it! I have decided this is going to be my monthly mantra. A few days to factory-reset oneself!
As we women grow older, we realise the importance of having a close and nurturing group of friends. Men are bereft of these emotions and bonds. They do hang out together and go on ‘testosterone-ridden’ motorcycle trips. But men, I feel, have an innate need to flex their egos. The louder the roar of the engine and the more the horsepower of the vehicle, with the biggest helmet to fit their swollen heads, and everything’s just fine! I remember one male friend of mine marvelling at how we women jumped up to form a circle around a crying friend who was having a meltdown. With wonder in his voice, he said, ‘Mon-Dieu! You girls formed a protective ‘oestrogen-circle’ around her!’
So, I gathered my oestrogen-circle of friends around me and toddled off to an interesting new Pan-Asian Kitchen in Koramangala called Bao to Me. I loved the vibe of the compact restaurant with Chef Wanming Li, who was such a marvellous host and chef. We traced our roots back to Tangda in Calcutta, and his father was a chef in the older Chinese establishments in old Bangalore. He has upped his game by adding a variety of Southeast Asian flavours like Korean sauces and Japanese elements, and the meal was fabulous. Very nuanced and sophisticated, and we were impressed! A birdie told me he had some sous chef training at the formidable Edo at ITC Gardenia, which makes him top of the line as a chef!
Dina Weber was down, SAPA was down for one night only at the new and happening pub Dali & Gala with breads and Catalonia-inspired dishes from Salvador Dali’s legendary cookbook. Needless to say, the vibe was fantastic, with fantastically innovative cocktails and superb food! Surely befitting a night at the museum…
Bangalore rocks!
