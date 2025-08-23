Noiseless e-buses blamed for fatal accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses were involved in four accidents, claiming four lives in a month. Three of these casualties were this week, including that of a 10-year-old Tanvi Krishna.
One of the major reasons attributed to the increasing number of accidents is electric buses, which have sudden acceleration and a harsh braking system. Also, the drivers of these buses are not appointed by BMTC, but by companies that operate those buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC), sources said.
Nataraj Sharma, president, Federation of Karnataka Private Transport Associations, which represents private buses, cabs and autos, said drivers recruited directly by BMTC have to undergo rigorous tests. “But electric buses are operated by drivers who are hired by private companies. These drivers, who were operating light motor vehicles earlier, are given such big electric buses, leading to accidents,” Sharma alleged.
Another reason for the accidents is the near-noiseless movement of these buses, which makes it difficult for vehicle users and pedestrians to detect them by sound.
After repeated complaints of sudden braking and acceleration by e-buses, which is not only a problem for passengers inside the bus who get hurt by losing their balance, but also for vehicle users on the road, BMTC early this year conducted workshops for drivers. But that does not seem to have helped much.
BMTC Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) GT Prabhakar Reddy argued that of the four deaths, three were not because of the BMTC drivers’ faults. “Every time an accident happens, we analyse footage from all the CCTV cameras fitted in our buses and take action against drivers if they are at fault. But in the three cases, they were not,” Reddy said. He lamented that corporation drivers are blamed even if they are not at fault. If everyone on the road follows traffic rules, there will be no accidents, he added.
‘Refresher training’ to prevent accidents
To prevent accidents, BMTC will hold ‘refresher training’ for all its 12,000 drivers. “All the drivers are onboarded after training. We have, however, planned a refresher training, focusing on three aspects -- preventing accidents, following traffic rules and stress management,” Reddy told TNIE.
“We will play videos on how to avoid accidents. When we train drivers by showing them videos, they understand better. We have enough videos recorded by dash cams of BMTC buses, where our drivers have prevented accidents. Training will be done for all drivers by splitting them into batches of 50 across seven BMTC zonal offices,” he explained.
DID THE TWO-WHEELER OBSTRUCTING TRAFFIC LEAD TO 10-YR-OLD’S DEATH?
According to BMTC, a two-wheeler was parked ahead, and Tanvi Krishna’s mother applied sudden brakes, lost balance, and came under the wheels, leading to the fatal impact. A senior traffic police officer told TNIE that parking a vehicle on the road in a way that obstructs traffic is a violation, and the violators can be slapped with a fine of Rs 500.
Can a public address system help impart traffic discipline?
At places like Hassan, Chikamagaluru, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and others, traffic police make public announcements by observing vehicle users and pedestrians from booths and moving a police car using a microphone. They alert and educate vehicle users from the microphone if they are seen using mobiles, parking on the roadside, riding without a helmet, negligent driving, etc. “In Bengaluru, it is not implemented as it adds to noise pollution and public nuisance, and commuters think they are smart and ignore the announcements,” an officer said.
Drivers who cause fatal accidents will be dismissed: BMTC
A meeting of top BMTC officials was held on Friday to address the accidents. BMTC has announced the following decisions to curb accidents
Drivers involved in fatal accidents will be terminated/suspended from duty
If drivers are found using mobile phones while on duty, they will be suspended for 15 days and transferred to other depots
Alcohol testing at depots and mid-route checks by Sarathi patrol vehicles.
Drivers would be briefed every day before getting the buses out of the depots.
Driving training twice a week at the zonal levels.
BMTC passengers and two-wheeler riders are urged to follow safety rules while moving between heavy vehicles and not overtake buses from left side of the road.