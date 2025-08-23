Noiseless e-buses blamed for fatal accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses were involved in four accidents, claiming four lives in a month. Three of these casualties were this week, including that of a 10-year-old Tanvi Krishna.

One of the major reasons attributed to the increasing number of accidents is electric buses, which have sudden acceleration and a harsh braking system. Also, the drivers of these buses are not appointed by BMTC, but by companies that operate those buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC), sources said.

Nataraj Sharma, president, Federation of Karnataka Private Transport Associations, which represents private buses, cabs and autos, said drivers recruited directly by BMTC have to undergo rigorous tests. “But electric buses are operated by drivers who are hired by private companies. These drivers, who were operating light motor vehicles earlier, are given such big electric buses, leading to accidents,” Sharma alleged.

Another reason for the accidents is the near-noiseless movement of these buses, which makes it difficult for vehicle users and pedestrians to detect them by sound.

After repeated complaints of sudden braking and acceleration by e-buses, which is not only a problem for passengers inside the bus who get hurt by losing their balance, but also for vehicle users on the road, BMTC early this year conducted workshops for drivers. But that does not seem to have helped much.

BMTC Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) GT Prabhakar Reddy argued that of the four deaths, three were not because of the BMTC drivers’ faults. “Every time an accident happens, we analyse footage from all the CCTV cameras fitted in our buses and take action against drivers if they are at fault. But in the three cases, they were not,” Reddy said. He lamented that corporation drivers are blamed even if they are not at fault. If everyone on the road follows traffic rules, there will be no accidents, he added.