Saree...Ga...Ma: Amp up your saree game this Ganesh Chaturthi

With Ganesh Chaturthi right around the corner, many are set to go on a shopping spree this weekend, looking for that perfect fit. With sarees being a timeless choice, Bengalureans are gearing up to try on some fresh, youthful, and trendy looks this festival season

Keep it light and airy

Instead of heavy silks and bold colours, experts unanimously recommend soft colours and light fabrics for a youthful look. “I think people in their twenties should ideally go in for fabrics which are a little thinner like Mysore silk, chiffon, or georgette, with a little bit of work on it” says image consultant Sonia Pardesi, adding, “Even if the saree is a bit plain, you can pair it with an embellished blouses which are doing the rounds right now that can act as a point of emphasis.”

Apart from these, the ethereal effect that organza produces has made it popular among people in their twenties, according to Bia Sandhu, an image consultant, who says, “Embroidered organza sarees are really popular at

the moment, especially for festivals because they look very dressy but classy and traditional at the same time.”

Cotton and linen sarees were once reserved for everyday wear, but no more, according to personal stylist Jaya Kumari. “I’ve seen younger people wearing cotton, linen, and tissue sarees in solid colours and floral prints. Florals and colours like champagne give a younger and modern look over geometric patterns. Shiny sarees, not in sequins, but in dual coloured materials, are also popular.”

When it comes to blouses, young women are opting for statement pieces that contrast the subtler sarees in vogue. Sandhu notes organza pieces being paired with a number of options, saying, “Gone are the days when people wanted traditional matching blouses. It’s all about thinking out of the box now. Youngsters will pair sarees with crop tops or a full linen sleeve blouse, in contrasting colours with the sarees.” Kumari adds, “Sweetheart necklines are very popular along with scoop and halter necks. When it comes to sleeves – I’ve been seeing everything from half sleeves and cap sleeves to puff sleeves (styled with a half saree).”