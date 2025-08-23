Saree...Ga...Ma: Amp up your saree game this Ganesh Chaturthi

With Ganesh Chaturthi right around the corner, many are set to go on a shopping spree this weekend, looking for that perfect fit. With sarees being a timeless choice, Bengalureans are gearing up to try on some fresh, youthful, and trendy looks this festival season
Keep it light and airy
Instead of heavy silks and bold colours, experts unanimously recommend soft colours and light fabrics for a youthful look. “I think people in their twenties should ideally go in for fabrics which are a little thinner like Mysore silk, chiffon, or georgette, with a little bit of work on it” says image consultant Sonia Pardesi, adding, “Even if the saree is a bit plain, you can pair it with an embellished blouses which are doing the rounds right now that can act as a point of emphasis.”
Apart from these, the ethereal effect that organza produces has made it popular among people in their twenties, according to Bia Sandhu, an image consultant, who says, “Embroidered organza sarees are really popular at
the moment, especially for festivals because they look very dressy but classy and traditional at the same time.”
Cotton and linen sarees were once reserved for everyday wear, but no more, according to personal stylist Jaya Kumari. “I’ve seen younger people wearing cotton, linen, and tissue sarees in solid colours and floral prints. Florals and colours like champagne give a younger and modern look over geometric patterns. Shiny sarees, not in sequins, but in dual coloured materials, are also popular.”
When it comes to blouses, young women are opting for statement pieces that contrast the subtler sarees in vogue. Sandhu notes organza pieces being paired with a number of options, saying, “Gone are the days when people wanted traditional matching blouses. It’s all about thinking out of the box now. Youngsters will pair sarees with crop tops or a full linen sleeve blouse, in contrasting colours with the sarees.” Kumari adds, “Sweetheart necklines are very popular along with scoop and halter necks. When it comes to sleeves – I’ve been seeing everything from half sleeves and cap sleeves to puff sleeves (styled with a half saree).”
Bling it on!
What’s a festival outfit without jewellery? This year, fashion experts note that belts and waist chains (kamarbands) are all the rage among youngsters. “Styling sarees with a belt makes it easier to handle. There are also several options you can choose based on your body type and the material of the saree,” says professional saree draper Chandan Jain. She adds, “Belts made of beads or stones linked together in one, two, or three chains give a nice body shape and work well with softer fabrics like chiffon and georgette. For heavier silk sarees, the flat metal ones are better to hold the pleats together.” When styling belts, Jain warns to prioritise comfort and be careful with placement. “Many people make this mistake – the hip belt is meant to be worn lower than the waist, around the belly, not at the waist, which creates an odd look.”
When it comes to necklaces and earrings, experts suggest picking one statement piece while being low-key with the rest. “Many brands have these huge chaand baalis and jhumkas which you can opt for while going easy on the neck jewellery,” suggests Pardesi. Sandhu suggests a choker-chandbaali combo with a light saree for an elegant yet traditional look and adds, “Maang tikas have been popular in the north for a long time, but have caught on here in the last few years. If you don’t want earrings, maang tikas are a great choice.”
When it comes to choosing the right materials for your jewellery, Kumari cautions to find the correct shade, saying, “I’ve seen people with the gold of the saree, the blouse, and the jewellery in completely different shades, which is a huge mistake. The cohesiveness of jewellery and the colours they’re wearing is very important. If your necklace has smaller zari work, then make sure that you’re wearing a bracelet with similar designs.” She adds, “For an effortless look, you can go for silver oxidised jewellery which can be paired with sarees as well as simple kurtas”
For people who want to experiment with a different drape than the classic one, professional saree draper Chandan Jain suggests the dhoti-style for a stand-out look. “The pleats are just the regular pleats which go on the left shoulder, it’s just the lower portion of the drape which is a bit tricky. I would suggest picking a saree with a border and adjusting the length carefully according to your height and body type. You can’t stuff the extra length anywhere as it creates a lumpy look.”