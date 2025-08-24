White-topping turns into a nightmare for Malleswaram residents

BENGALURU: The White-Topping Road Development Project at 8th Main Road—15th Cross in Malleswaram has turned into a nightmare for residents and local vendors.

The stretch of 15th Cross between Chitrapur Circle and Mohammedan Block has been excavated and left open as part of the White-Topping Road Development Project proposed for 8th Main Road —from 7th to 18th Cross, undertaken by the BBMP in coordination with BWSSB, BESCOM and Gail Gas. The project also involves replacing decades-old BWSSB utilities, some over 50 to 60 years old, due to which the road has been dug inside out and now lies in an unusable state.

Although the project is targeted for completion by November 30, the work has been progressing at a snail’s pace, leaving the road unrepaired even after seven months.

A 53-year-old resident, requesting anonymity, said, “I live four blocks away, and as an elderly man, I’ve been finding it twice as difficult to go out in the morning to buy groceries and medicines for my family, especially during the monsoon, for the past seven to eight months. There are people older than me, aged 75 to 80—their situation is unimaginable.”

Pradeep Kumar, a pharmacist on the same road, stated, “Elderly residents struggle to navigate these dust-choked, dug-up roads when they come to buy medicines every day, risking possibilities of falling down,” he said. “I even requested the workers to properly cover at least the entrance to my pharmacy last month, but I’m still awaiting a response,” he added, pointing to the dug-up portion right in front of the store, which makes it difficult for elderly customers to enter easily.

Before the project was proposed, the 15th Cross Road served as a crucial connection from Yeshwanthpur to a nearby private hospital. The absence of traffic signals on this stretch made it a preferred route for ambulance drivers. Now, however, ambulances are forced to take a detour via the busier Maha Kavi Kuvempu (MKK) Road, which could delay during emergencies.