11-year-old boy dies after BMTC bus runs over him near SJP Road in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 11-year-old boy died after a BMTC bus ran over him near SJP Road under Halsuru Gate police station limits at around 6.40 pm on Sunday. The victim, Shabarish, was a resident of GM Palya. This is fifth accident involving a BMTC bus in the last two weeks.

According to the police, Shabarish was riding pillion with his uncle and aunty on a two-wheeler when a BMTC bus heading towards Town Hall from Market Road on SJP Road hit the two-wheeler. Shabarish fell, and the rear wheel of the bus ran over him, killing him on the spot, while his uncle and aunty sustained minor injuries.

The jurisdictional Halsuru Gate Traffic Police have registered a case, and detained the bus driver and seized the bus.

Shabarish’s family members and other residents staged a protest outside the Halsuru Gate traffic police station demanding justice.