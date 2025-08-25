A world of culture: A look into the Indian Institute of World Culture's history

Kings, Musicians and Monks

Martin Luther King Jr’s crucial leadership in the American civil rights movement, and his admiration for Mahatma Gandhi is common knowledge but his visit to Bangalore in February 1959 isn’t. “Justice Venkatachaliah, who was there at the time, recalls that the Wadia Hall could only accomodate 200 people, so they used to put up a speaker in the 30-acre park (KR Rao Park) opposite the institute and over 500 people gathered to listen to him,” he says. “There is a common thread between the civil rights movement and the Indian freedom movement – he spoke on those lines. Our visitor’s book even has a signed note by him saying the experience was wonderful,” he adds.

Another guest who drew a crowd as large as King’s was Pandit Ravi Shankar in 1960, when he was

touring the world. The Panchen Lama, the second spiritual authority in Tibetan Buddhism after the Dalai Lama, also spoke here in 1956, three years before the latter had to flee to India in the wake of Chinese persecution and the Panchen Lama was placed under house arrest.

“In the decades since it was founded, the who’s who of the cultural world came here. Nobel laureates, like Donald Glaser visited, and so did Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit and S Radhakrishnan,” states Venkatesh.