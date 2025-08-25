BBMP software brings parastatal agencies under single home page to fix potholes

BBMP Road Infrastructure Department Chief Engineer Raghavendra Prasad, who is the brain behind the move, said, “The parastatal agencies, which dig roads for their service and fix them back, will have to share the photo of work completion along with the location details. The claims will be verified by BBMP at the central office, just by a single click.”

In all, 1,112 (29%) potholes, out of 3,870, have been fixed by various agencies as on August 24, and the remaining will be fixed soon, he said.

Engineers of other agencies have been directed to ensure that aggregators fix road patches and potholes under their ambit as per the Indian Road Congress guidelines.

A senior engineer said that while road infrastructure department has to fix 2,498 potholes, the zonal offices have a target of 959. Officials said that on the website, the potholes that have been fixed will be shown in green, while the ones that have to be fixed will be in yellow colour.