Prices of flowers, fruits go north this festive season in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With Gowri-Ganesha festival approaching (August 27), markets across Bengaluru are witnessing a sharp rise in the prices of flowers and fruits. Traders say the surge is a result of high festive demand combined with erratic supply in recent weeks, a trend that has now become routine during major celebrations in the city.

On Sunday, jasmine touched Rs 3,800 per kg and as much as Rs 40 for just 10 grams, one of the highest prices seen this season. Tube roses, which were selling at Rs 120–Rs 150 per kg in wholesale markets, including KR Marker, cost as much as Rs 400 per kg in retail outlets across Basavanagudi and Jayanagar.

“Compared to Varamahalakshmi or Dasara, these prices are still on the lower side, but for consumers, the pinch is real,” said Manjunath, member, Flower Merchants’ Association.

It is not just flowers. Fruits, too, have become significantly costlier. Yelakki bananas are retailing at Rs 160 a kg, oranges at Rs 200, and apples at Rs 240-260, each priced at least Rs 30–Rs 40 more than earlier this week. Coconuts and other bananas, essential for puja rituals, are also dearer by at least Rs 40 per piece.

Vendors at KR Market and Malleswaram blamed the price surge on reduced arrivals from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, where heavy rains have disrupted transport and affected flower and fruit supplies. “Truckloads of flowers usually come in daily, but the last few weeks have seen smaller quantities reaching Bengaluru. When supply tightens and demand peaks before festivals, rates shoot up,” added Mutthu M, a wholesale trader at KR Market.

The rise in fruit prices, according to the vendors, is also linked to both transport bottlenecks and higher procurement costs at mandis outside Karnataka. Retailers say they are passing on these costs to consumers, leaving little room to absorb the hikes.

Families shopping for the festival on Sunday said they were cutting down quantities or opting for cheaper substitutes, with many also comparing prices of the items on online grocery apps.