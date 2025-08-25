Woman falls off Bengaluru flyover in hit-and-run accident, dies

BENGALURU: Two people, including a woman, died in separate hit-and-run accidents in the city on Sunday morning.

A 31-year-old woman died after a speeding car on the wrong side rammed into a two-wheeler, causing her to fall from the Bachahalli Gate flyover under the Devanahalli traffic police station limits at 12.30 am on Sunday. The woman, Nethravathi, was a homemaker. Her husband, Shivu, a labourer, sustained minor injuries. The couple was residents of Banaswadi and have two children.

The police said the couple were heading to Chikkaballapura on their two-wheeler to meet Nethravathi’s mother, who had just been discharged from the hospital after eye surgery, and also to pick up their children staying at their grandmother’s house. While riding near Bachahalli Gate flyover, a speeding car hit their scooter, and Nethravathi was thrown off the flyover, about 20 feet down, resulting in severe head injuries. She died on the spot, while her husband sustained minor injuries after falling to the left side of the bike. The car driver fled the scene, the police said.

In another hit-and-run accident, a 22-year-old security guard from Bihar died and a bike taxi rider was injured after a speeding truck hit the rear of their two-wheeler. The incident occurred near Krishnananda Nagar Junction under Rajarajeshwari Nagar Traffic Police Station limits at 2 am on Sunday.

The police said Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Peenya, had finished his work and booked a bike taxi to reach home. Around 2 am, near Krishnananda Nagar Junction, a speeding truck rammed into the scooter from behind, causing Kumar to fall on the road. The truck ran over him, killing him on the spot. The driver fled the scene. The bike taxi rider sustained injuries to his legs.