Commuters compare Bengaluru, Delhi Metro fare hike, demand revision

BENGALURU: With Delhi Metro revising passenger fares from Monday, a marginal increase of Rs 1-4 (up to Rs 5 on the Airport Express Line), commuters in Bengaluru are demanding a revision of Namma Metro fares and pressing for the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) report to be made public.

Commuters have drawn comparisons between the steeper hikes by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the relatively smaller increases in Delhi, questioning the rationale, especially given Delhi Metro’s expansive network of 395 km, compared to Bengaluru’s 96 km.

John, a teacher from Jayanagar and a regular commuter, said, “Even with persistent complaints about train frequency, overcrowding, and the lack of first and last-mile connectivity, Namma Metro somehow ends up being the costliest Metro service in the country. I request that the fare be revised and not burn the public’s pocket.”