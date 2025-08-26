Karnataka HC orders college to pay Rs 15L for denial of MBBS seat to student

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has ordered Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru to pay Rs 15 lakh in compensation to a student who was denied admission to the MBBS, course in 2017-18 despite meeting eligibility requirements.

The division bench of Justice Anu Sivaramana and Justice K Manmadha Rao delivered the verdict on August 20.

The court noted that the petitioner Sanjana V from Tumkuru, who had secured All India Rank 195911 in NEET-2017, had paid the first-year fees and submitted a bank guarantee on time in September 2017. However, admission was denied due to an illegal demand raised by the college. Instead, the seat was given to a less meritorious candidate, the bench observed.

While the institution argued that the document assuring a free management quota seat in 2018-19 was not genuine and obtained under coercion, the bench observed that no complaint or legal steps were taken by the college or its principal to establish this claim.